Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 19,916 Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

