Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,807.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $940,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.