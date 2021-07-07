Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 436.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

