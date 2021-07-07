Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

