Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.21 ($108.49).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €85.96 ($101.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

