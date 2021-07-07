Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LON CCL traded down GBX 77.40 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,575.40 ($20.58). 1,424,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,158.96. The firm has a market cap of £17.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of GBX 782.11 ($10.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

