Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 943,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

