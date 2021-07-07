Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Big Cypress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Big Cypress Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:BCYPU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYPU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

