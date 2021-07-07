Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 54,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,708,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $7,524,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.