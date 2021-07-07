BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BioSig Technologies worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

