Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.89. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 60,196 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.69.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a market cap of C$461.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.