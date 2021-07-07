Bitcoin Gold Price Down 1.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $848.22 million and approximately $35.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.43 or 0.00139043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00339921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00193389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

