BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $7,222.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00347814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00144352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00189686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

