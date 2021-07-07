BitTorrent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $198.28 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $198.28 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003043 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.