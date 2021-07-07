BitTube Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,285.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $8,285.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.00634315 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,723,092 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

