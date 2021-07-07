Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.30. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 19,434 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.37 million and a P/E ratio of -355.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

