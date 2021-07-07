Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$10.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLN shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,000. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,600 shares of company stock worth $367,540.

Shares of BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

