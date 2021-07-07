BlackRock Inc. Acquires 129,192 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:CORR opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

