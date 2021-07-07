BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,524 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

