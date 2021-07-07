BlackRock Inc. Buys 74,132 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.89% of Exicure worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exicure by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

