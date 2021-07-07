BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.12% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

