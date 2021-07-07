BlackRock Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

