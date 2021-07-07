BlackRock Inc. Invests $8.04 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 802,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.44% of Embraer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Embraer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

