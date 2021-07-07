BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of ContraFect worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

