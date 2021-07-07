BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 50,061 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $14.28.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
