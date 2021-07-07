Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $298,283.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.