BLOC.MONEY Tops 1-Day Volume of $184.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $175,291.38 and $184.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00936478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045465 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

