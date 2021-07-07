Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.