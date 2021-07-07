BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,970,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. North Atlantic Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAACU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $329,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

