BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $11.33 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTIQU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.