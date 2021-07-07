BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $9.99 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NASDAQ HERAU remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,588. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

