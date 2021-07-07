BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPET stock opened at GBX 429.98 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market cap of £317.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. BMO Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 432 ($5.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.78.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
