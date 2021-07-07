BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BPET stock opened at GBX 429.98 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market cap of £317.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. BMO Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 432 ($5.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.78.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.