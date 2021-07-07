BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.29.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.