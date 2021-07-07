BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.