Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $558,375.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00396394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.87 or 0.01483487 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

