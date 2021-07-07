Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.