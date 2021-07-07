Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Update

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

