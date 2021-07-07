Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,269. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

