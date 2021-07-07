Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $182.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

