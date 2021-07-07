Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

