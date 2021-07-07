Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.61 million to $33.05 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $135.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.61 million to $136.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,596. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

