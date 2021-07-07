Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 431,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

