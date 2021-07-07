Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

