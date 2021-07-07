Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. PPG Industries posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

