Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

