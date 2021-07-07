Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report sales of $2.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

