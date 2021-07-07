Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report sales of $6.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $8.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

