Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $48.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBCP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 5,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

