Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,405. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

