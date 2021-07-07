Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,712.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

